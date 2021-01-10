Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/10/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Questions are still being answered about the events that occurred in Washington and on Capitol Hill back on Wednesday. How and why? Who’s to blame? What’s the truth and the lies?

District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington joins us this week to discuss what happened from his point of view as lawmakers worked to certify and challenge the results of the Electoral College.

Meanwhile, back home in Texas, a new legislative session begins on Tuesday in Austin as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the state. We’ll look at how COVID-19 will shape a lot of the bills and the processes this time around.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below: