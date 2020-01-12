Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/12/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

On this week’s broadcast, we sit down for an extended interview Lieutenant Colonel Alan West. West is a conservative commentator and candidate for the chairmanship of the Republican Party of Texas.

We take a look at the state of the Hub City as we start a new decade here in Lubbock. Where is the city heading over the next ten years?

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Do you or have you ever donated to someone’s political campaign?

