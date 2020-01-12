Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/12/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.
On this week’s broadcast, we sit down for an extended interview Lieutenant Colonel Alan West. West is a conservative commentator and candidate for the chairmanship of the Republican Party of Texas.
We take a look at the state of the Hub City as we start a new decade here in Lubbock. Where is the city heading over the next ten years?
Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m.
You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:
Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Do you or have you ever donated to someone’s political campaign?
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd: Do you or have you ever donated to someone's political campaign? Cast your vote in our weekly poll here: https://t.co/nj0JdDqtrD pic.twitter.com/Bv6nlat1th— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) January 12, 2020