Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/16/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

The omicron variant of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has pushed new reported cases to record levels both locally and nationally. City of Lubbock Public Health Director Katherine Wells joined us on this week’s broadcast to discuss what it’s like to fight this new fourth surge of the pandemic.

Lubbock County is investing millions into a paper ballot system they say will make it easier to audit. That requirement comes from the Texas Legislature’s push for election integrity. Where is the fraud this is suppose to prevent? How will it change your experience at the polls? We sit down with Lubbock County Elections Administrator Roxzine Stinson to discuss.



Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

