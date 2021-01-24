Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/24/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

COVID-19 economic recovery is a priority for lawmakers this year. We’ll talk to some local residents who are benefitting from one of Governor Greg Abbott’s shutdown decisions that may become permanent.

Politics aside, we’ll discuss why Wednesday’s inauguration meant a little bit more to many women of color here at home across the nation.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below: