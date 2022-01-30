LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

One outgoing Texas state senator has never been afraid to take shots at his own party. However, did he really say some state Republicans violated federal law?

Parents have options when it comes to their children’s education. We’ll look at an explanation of that and why Governor Greg Abbott says it’s time for a parental “bill of rights.”

Republican candidate for Lubbock County Judge Gary Boren and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale are Bryan’s guests this week on the broadcast.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

