Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/6/19)

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. 

A year ago, the sky was the limit for Congressman Jodey Arrington with a Republican controlled House of Representative. What can he do now with Democrats back in control?

A new recruiting focus could mean a new look and new tone for law enforcement. How women will play a major role in your future police department. 

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can also watch segments of the broadcast below:



Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll.

