Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/9/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

It’s been a year since protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol, but do we really understand what caused this to happen? We’ll hear from District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington and others.

More relief is on the way for hundreds of local small businesses that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll talk about the $5 million Lubbock County may have for you.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke joins our Bryan Mudd to discuss his campaign and his plans if he becomes the next Texas governor.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

