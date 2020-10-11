Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (10/11/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Governor Greg Abbott has given the go ahead for bars to reopen in Texas, but many bar owners are still unhappy over the rules of this new plan.

Many local business owners are unhappy with the Lubbock City Council over impact fees. The debate recently went indie the council chambers in Citizens Tower.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

