Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (10/13/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

What is it with Lubbock County and medical examiners that just atuomaticallly draws controversy and problems? Now county leaders are trying something a little different and they found it in Sweetwater.

We’ll have a chat with nationally syndicated columnist George Will who was in Lubbock and at Texas Tech this past week. We get his thoughts on political comings in 2020 and what needs to happen in Washington.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Should Texas raise the age of criminal responsibility to 18?