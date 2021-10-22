Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (10/17/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Ryan Chandler asks tough questions about redistricting. He speaks with Lubbock State Representative John Frullo.

Professor Drew Landry weighs in as well. Landry says lawmakers have something of a conflict when it comes to redistricting. He said they want to protect their ability to get reelected more than they want districts to represent population growth.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week. Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

Use the video player above to watch segment 1. Watch the other segments of the broadcast in the video players below.