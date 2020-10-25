Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (10/25/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

The renewed abortion fight in Lubbock has hit the streets and the voting booth as pressure continues to build on the Lubbock City Council.

Meanwhile, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has found himself in a closer than expected reelection campaign against a relative political newcomer. There are a lot of questions for Mr. Pope to answer. We’ll hit some of them on this week’s broadcast.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

