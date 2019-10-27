Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (10/27/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.



Would it surprise you to learn that Texas lawmakers use your tax dollars in ways they’re not suppose to? Maybe not, but there’s a way you can stop that practice in at least one case.

The Lubbock City Council has affirmed the city manager’s choice for the new chief of police. You’ll hear about why Floyd Mitchell is so interested in the job.



Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Do you believe House Democrats are treating President Trump fairly in the impeachment inquiry?