Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (10/31/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

What does essential mean for you? If it’s a group that gives help and hope during times off stress, then we’ve got a reason for you to go vote.

Many are still dissecting all the changes made to the political maps here in Texas. Judges may decide if the changes really accomplished what they’re suppose to do.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parish and Mike Collier, a Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, are Bryan’s guests this week.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast in the video players below.