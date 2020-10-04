Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (10/4/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

There’s won’t be any straight-ticket voting in the November election here in Texas after all. A federal judged ruled last month to bring the practice back citing COVID-19 safety concerns and quicker voting times. However, an appeals court has since said no and the Texas Legislature’s action to ban straight-ticket voting will stand.

We’ll discuss breaking political stereo-types and how a Texas Tech University is committed to teaching others that noting in politics should ever be taken at face value.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below: