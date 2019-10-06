Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (10/6/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Commissioners are hoping to fix lawsuits and questions over criminal cases with a change at the top of the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Construction for the new wall in South Texas is expected to start any day now. BorderReport.com’s Anna Wiernicki reports will join us with more information.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll. Do you approve of the job Dan Pope has done as Lubbock’s mayor.