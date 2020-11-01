Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (11/1/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Did former Vice President Joe Biden say something to take Texas out of play for him? Some say so and we’ll hear what he had to say about it.

Local pastors are trying to make sure that all our communities get out and do our civic duty on election day.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below:

