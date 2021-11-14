Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (11/14/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

District 84 State Representative John Frullo said it was time to call it a career and leave the Texas House of Representatives. We expect several to seek his seat in Austin. Their is already a first candidate out of the gate.

The state has done a lot to help rural telephone and internet providers, but that money is slowly going away. Lubbock’s state senator says that could affect us all soon.



The Lubbock Independent School District board has voted close Dupre Elementary School.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

