Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (11/15/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

A Texas Tech University professor has already worked for a state governor and a past president. Is she a good match for a new job in the Biden White House?

Did you see something fishy in the recent election? Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick wants to hear from you. He’s willing to pay a big price for news of voter fraud in Texas.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below: