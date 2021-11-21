Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (11/21/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Leaders with the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County recently met and are working together to make sure everyone who qualifies for federal COVID-19 money has a chance at it. Their wish lists are long.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has announced he won’t seek a fourth term, which could have an effect on several other local races next spring

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast in the video players below.