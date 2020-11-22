Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (11/22/20)

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was recently back in the Hub City to tout a new antibody treatment that will help the fight against COVID-19.

We also sit down with Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe as he prepares for yet another term in office and leading the county’s law enforcement.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

