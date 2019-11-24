Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (11/24/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Hundreds of overdoses and dozens of deaths are reported every year in Lubbock County. County leadership has had enough, so they’re hitting back at the drug companies where it hurts them the most.

KAMC’s Anna Wiernicki recently spoke to President Trump, who told her Congress needs to pass the USMCA trade deal this year.



Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Have you regularly used “straight party” voting option in past elections?