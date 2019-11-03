Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (11/3/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

A member of the Lubbock Police Department was honored by President Trump this past week in Chicago for his brave work in a dangerous situation. Thomas Thompson was one of four finalists globally for the 2019 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)/Target Award.

If you side with House Republicans and say the impeachment probe into President Trump’s work should be done in public, then your about to get your wish.



Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

