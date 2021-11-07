Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (11/7/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Lubbock voters delivered an upset telling city leaders, telling them not so fast on the $174 million street bond plan. We’ll here from one councilmember behind the effort on what went wrong and what’s next.

However, Lubbock County voters did approve a property tax rate increase to fund salary increases for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

There’s a showdown on Capitol Hill over Texas’ abortion ban. As we await a major decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, we look at what some Texas women are doing to access abortion services outside the state.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast in the video players below.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a portion of the broadcast’s first segment is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.