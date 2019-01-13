Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/13/19)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Mayor Dan Pope delivered his State of the City address last week, revealing some huge population projections for Lubbock's future. It's a certain part of that expected population growth that has Mayor Pope's attention.

Texans along the border got the chance to see President Trump bring his fight for a wall to the front lines last week. Is this as big of a problem as Trump claims? We'll go along with the U.S Border Patrol agent that briefed Trump on his Texas visit.



Also, we'll have a recap all the local, state and national political news.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can also watch segments of the broadcast below:



Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (Part... Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (Part... Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (Part... Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (Part...

Don't forget to cast your vote in our weekly poll.