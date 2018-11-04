Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (11/4/18)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Troops are at the U.S.-Mexico border to stop a caravan invasion. Is it security or politics? Is there a constitutional challenge ahead that might mean turmoil for some who think they're already American citizens?

Then there's the hype about exciting new, young voters being registered all over Texas to galvanize the midterm election. The question is, where are they?

Also, we'll have a recap all the local, state and national political news over the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch all four segments of the broadcast below:

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd -... Talking Points with Bryan Mudd -... Talking Points with Bryan Mudd -... Talking Points with Bryan Mudd -...

Don't forget to cast your vote in our weekly poll question as well.