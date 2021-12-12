Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (12/12/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

When is Texas not in the news nowadays? With Lubbock’s first winter ahead on the ERCOT grid and abortion rights in front of the Supreme Court, Governor Greg Abbott will join us to share his talking points on topics facing the Lone Star State.

State leaders are talking big money for some ambitious new plans to take Texas Tech University’s academic prestige to the next level. We’ll sit down with State Representative Dustin Burrows to hear what he hopes the next legislative session has in store for the Red Raider Nation.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

