Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (12/19/21)

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff & Chris Whited | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Inc./KAMC News File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

There’s not a lot of things that can get hundreds of people out in the middle of a work week here in Lubbock to talk Democrats and politics. But then there’s Beto O’Rourke, who wants to be the Lone Star State’s next governor.

There’s not a lot of things in Lubbock that get people riled up more than an unexpectedly high Lubbock Power & Light electric bill. However, LP&L is working on a way to give you a chance at a competitive price.,

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast in the video players below.

