Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (12/29/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Several people have thrown their hats into the ring recently for the next round of local elections here across the South Plains.

Congressman Jodey Arrington stops by the studio this week to discuss the impeachment vote, accomplishments made in 2019 and what’s ahead in 2020.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Did legislators accomplish what you wanted to see accomplished in 2019?