Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (12/5/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

His campaign style made a lot of Texans sit up and pay attention to Beto O’Rouke when he ran for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz. Will it work this time around in his bid to be the next Texas governor?

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-19) has announced he’ll see another term representing portion of West Texas in Washington.

Meanwhile, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope recently announced he won’t seek another term. There is now speculation that Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale may seek the big chair.

We’ll also get an update on the software issues that have plagued Lubbock County. Some local attorneys we spoke with have said nothing much has changed since our last update.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

