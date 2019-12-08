Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (12/8/19)

Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Texas lawmakers may realize that mass violence prevention is everyone’s responsibility. However, what are social media technology giants doing to help or not help the cause? Representatives from these companies recently met with lawmakers in Austin.

Does safety responsibility extend to your child’s teacher? The Lubbock Independent School District is now starting to talk about who should and shouldn’t carry weapons in the classroom.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

