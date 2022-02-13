LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Governor Greg Abbott was in Lubbock last weekend and shot down the call to end the Permanent University Fund. Is it wise for Texas Tech University to turn down a billion dollar counteroffer?

Teachers across Texas could use some of that money as well. Between shortages and the impacts from the pandemic, there is a serious education problem in the state.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish and political columnist Jay Leeson are Bryan’s guests this week on the broadcast.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast in the video players below.