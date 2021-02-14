Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (2/14/21)

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Mayor Dan Pope gives us his thoughts on how far Lubbock has come since the COVID-19 pandemic started nearly a year ago last March.

State Representative Dustin Burrows joins us from Austin to talk about his legislative priorities this session.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as it impacts Lubbock, the South Plains region, Texas and the U.S.

