Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (2/16/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Money problems threaten the future of rural hospitals here in West Texas. Congressman Jodey Arrington is trying to save as many of these facilities as possible.

We talk about food recalls because of contamination all the time. Are grocery stores being proactive enough to let you know about these problems when your shopping? The U.S.D.A. has some questions.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Are you confident that the upcoming primary election will be safe and secure from hackers and other outside influence?