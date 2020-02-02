Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (2/2/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Are you looking for a temporary job or some extra cash? The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring hundreds of workers across the state and right here on the South Plains. The 2020 Census will determine how much funding each state receives for roads and highways, law enforcement and emergency services, and parks and recreation. We talked to local representative to see exactly what these workers will be doing.

The Lubbock City Council is looking forward when it comes to future downtown revitalization. They recently brought in a group who helped revitalize San Antonio’s Pearl District. Would such a plan work here in Lubbock? Also, how would the city pay for it?

Meanwhile, President Trump is celebrating a huge legislative victory after the signing the USMCA into law.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

