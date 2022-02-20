LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

In his last big speach to the City of Lubbock, Mayor Dan Pope has a few thoughts for the next person who will occupy the mayor’s office.

The Electric Utility Board took another step recently to make Lubbock more like Houston and Dallas. They’re pushing forward the option for residents to choose their electricity providers. The Lubbock City Council will make a final vote on that plan this week.

Lubbock County County Commissioner Precinct 4 Chad Sealy and his challenger in the upcoming election, Jordan Rackler, are Bryan’s guests this week on the broadcast.

