Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (2/22/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

President Donald Trump recently came out with a “complete and total endorsement” for District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington in his reelection bid.

Look for more advertisements and more Texas campaign stops for the Democratic presidential candidates as we approach Super Tuesday. A lot is at stake for the candidates, and they don’t have a lot of time left before March 3 to make their case.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Should Texas limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years?