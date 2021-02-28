Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (2/28/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

A Lubbock representative gives us a first look at the state’s COVID-19 response bill. It limits business liabilities and cap’s the governor’s emergency powers in three types of situations. The bill also limits local election rules changes during a pandemic. It also limits the taxes that can be levied by local governments in emergencies.

The Lubbock County Expo Center project passed overwhelmingly in 2018. The community thought we’d be seeing events in the new arena starting this fall. However, the COVID-19 pandemic came and brought a list of setbacks to the project.

Lawmakers in Austin held hearings this past week to address the electrical meltdown that happened with ERCOT during the recent winter storm and prolonged cold blast.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below: