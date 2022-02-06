LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Most states allow residents to vote online but not in the Lone Star State. Would it surprise you to know some Texans already do?

Some elected leaders say the state’s new voting system laws make it easier to vote. However, it might be a different story for those who really need it to be easier.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott and Lubbock mayoral candidate Adam Hernandez are Bryan’s guests this week on the broadcast.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast in the video players below.