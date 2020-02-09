Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (2/9/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

A lot of people had some laughs this past week at the expense of the Democratic Party of Iowa, who had some big problems after the recent caucus. Some people think a similar problem might be coming on “Super Tuesday” here in Texas.

Congressman Jodey Arlington recently introduced a called the “Close Act” (Closing Loopholes on Safety Net Exploitation) this week. It’s meant to eliminate abuse of the SNAP (food stamp) program by keeping people ineligible from enrolling.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Do you agree with the U.S. Senate’s decision to acquit President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial?

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd: Do you agree with the U.S. Senate's decision to acquit President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial? Cast your vote in our weekly poll here: https://t.co/WqTGjyK5d0 pic.twitter.com/FqzqL4v6Na — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) February 9, 2020



