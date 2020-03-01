Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (3/1/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Some residents are not happy about the future location of the Lubbock County Expo Center and took to the Lubbock City Council last week to voice their opposition.

One candidate said this, while another candidate said that and yet another did this while in office. We’ll take a look at what is information and what is disinformation on social media in an election year.

Senator Bernie Sanders may the Democrats front-runner heading into Super Tuesday but he still has some explaining to do for a lot of his policies. We caught up with the presidential candidate during his recent stop in Austin.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m.

