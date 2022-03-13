LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is sending shockwaves throughout the global markets and contributing to rising costs here at home. We’ll hear from the experts in Texas oil and agriculture to learn how the war will affect us locally and how long the shock may last.

We’ll take a look at the race for Lubbock ISD’s Board of Trustees and speak with a candidate running for re-election.

ABC’s Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang was recently in Lubbock to speak at Texas Tech University about reporting on violence against Asian American women. We spent a few minutes with Chang to discuss the topic during Women’s History Month.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

