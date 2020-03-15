Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (3/15/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Fears over the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are leading to some people panic buying and stockpiling items they likely won’t need. It’s also causing local retailers to take drastic measures while try to meet the needs of customers.

Some candidates in Super Tuesday’s primary elections had to make some tough decisions this week over weather or to not to protest what happened at the polls.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll. Do you agree with the decision by the NCAA to cancel all spring sports events, due to concerns over spreading coronavirus?