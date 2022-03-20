LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Your office pool and those March tournament brackets might be nice, but some Texas lawmakers want to up the ante on wagering action in the Lone Star State. We’ll talk with those who want to bring casino gambling to the state.

Change is on the mind of some of Lubbock’s neighbors who are running out of water. Are city leaders willing to step p with big money to to help them out?

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington and Dr. Jennifer Wilson, a candidate for the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, are Bryan’s guests this week.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

