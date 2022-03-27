LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

We’re going to be talking a lot about Lubbock street repairs over the next few years. For once, it’s Lubbock County who appears to be the one leading the way.

The political winds blew Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke back into Lubbock last weekend. He had more to say about teacher salaries and the state’s Permanent University Fund during his campaign stop.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec is Bryan’s guest this week on the broadcast.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

