Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (3/28/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Alcohol to go may have saved many restaurants last year during the COVID-19 pandemic here in Texas. The temporarily measure is getting closer to becoming permanent as House lawmakers in Austin have given their approval. It still has to be approved by the Senate.

Are you really interested in a bill that makes it harder from some Texans to vote? Election integrity may sound great to some, but other’s say it’s a problem that’s not really a problem.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below: