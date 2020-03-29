Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (3/29/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Politics, for the most part, has taken a backseat due to COVID-19 prevention. Rules have been put in place to try and keep more South Plains residents from getting the virus. Elections are also being pushed back.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope also gives us an update on the steps taken in the Hub City over the last few weeks in response to COVID-19.

Don’t look for a U.S. Census Bureau worker to knock on your door anytime soon thanks to COVID-19, but you still have to fill out your paperwork. While you’re working from home, take a few minutes and fill it out. In the long run, it could mean a whole lot more for your family than the federal stimulus checks coming in the mail.

