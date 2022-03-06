LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Hopes for fewer political advertisements on television following Tuesday’s primary election are just wishful thinking. Many of the races that got nasty are now heading to run-off elections on May 24.

We’ll take a unique look at the situation in Ukraine from an exchange West Texan trying to avoid the battles and get out of her home country.

Congressman Jodey Arrington gives us his response following President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Lubbock mayoral candidate Gus Khan is Bryan’s guest this week on the broadcast.

You can watch segments of the broadcast in the video players below.