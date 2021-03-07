Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (3/7/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Rural West Texas seems to have been overlooked by The Whited House and FEMA following February’s winter storm. Lubbock County is the only county in the immediate area that is eligible for federal assistance.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s State of the City Address was delivered in a different format by Mayor Dan Pope. We’ll recap Mr. Pope’s report on the Hub City that focused a lot on overcoming the virus.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

You can watch segments of the broadcast below:

