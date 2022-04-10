LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

After a Lubbock grand jury declined to indict Kyle Carruth for the fatal shooting of Chad Read, the Read family is renewing their criticism of the investigation. We’ll hear from the Read family about their perspective on the process and the path forward.

We’re less than a month away from our next election here in Lubbock. We’ll sit down with Lubbock City Council candidate Chase Head and Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees candidate Angelina Mojica.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays on KAMC.

