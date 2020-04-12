Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (4/12/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Conversations about when and how our local economic restart will begin are among the topics that will be discussed on this week’s broadcast.

Would you be more willing to vote in the upcoming elections if you could just stick your ballot in the mail? We’ll talk about a lawsuit that is trying to make such a measure happen.

You have to go back to work, not matter if you’re in a situation where you feel your health is threatened. Would you have no other recourse than to quit your job?

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

